Storm Center Update – Sunday PM October 20

The High Wind Warnings are still in effect this afternoon but are set to expire later this evening and the Winter Storm Warnings went into effect early today and are set to expire at Midnight MDT tonight. More information on the weather alerts can be found here.

An area of low pressure has been spinning over KELOLAND today and it has been bringing clouds and rain and even snow to different parts of the region. As the low continues to spin and travel eastward tonight, we’ll hold on to clouds and rain in the forecast. But it’s looking like the best chances for rain through the overnight hours is the central and northern counties. The west should see the rain and snow come to an end and the southeast’s best chance for showers and thunderstorms is actually this evening while the overnight is looking partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to 40s.

Monday continues the rainy and windy and cooler weather. Afternoon temps will only be in the 40s to lower 50s. The rain will come to an end from west to east throughout the day. Final rainfall totals will be greatest in the north where broad brush estimates are half-inch to an inch and a quarter. The south should see less than a half an inch of rain, except where the thunderstorms pop up. Those areas specifically would receive locally higher amounts.

Tuesday is looking sunny with afternoon highs in the 40s to 50s. The wind will still be breezy.

The rest of the week is still looking cooler than average with highs still in the 40s to 50s. Wednesday into Thursday is the next chance for rain and rain/snow mix. Friday and the weekend is looking dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.