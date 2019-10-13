Storm Center Update – Sunday PM October 13

BIG PICTURE:

The upper level wind pattern over KELOLAND this weekend has still featured an area of low pressure over us. That being said, we’ve been on the backside of the low so conditions have been slowing improving over the weekend when compared to last Thursday and Friday.

Another quick wave looks to pass through the Midwest late Monday into Tuesday. This weak low will bring another chance for precip in the Midwest but as of this forecast update, the bulk of the moisture should fall north and east of KELOLAND. After that, a ridge of high pressure builds which would bring quiet skies and warmer temps.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Clouds will continue to fade out tonight as temperatures fall to the 20s. Some fog is possible tonight due to the fresh snow melt, especially in the northeast.

Monday will have afternoon temps warming into the 40s and 50s. Tuesday will see a similar day with morning lows in the 20s and 30s, afternoon highs in the 40s to near 50.

Temperatures appear to be warming the rest of the week due to the upper level ridge of high pressure, with dry air and temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s on Wednesday, and the 60s on Thursday. Continued 60s into Friday and the weekend.

Late Saturday into Sunday is the next chance for rain in KELOLAND as another broad area of low pressure slides over the northern US