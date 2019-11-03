Storm Center Update – Sunday PM November 3

We’ll hold on to scattered rain/snow mix showers through the evening here in KELOLAND. But the overnight should see those showers fading out, leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the upper 20s to 30s.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with a gusty northwest wind and light snow showers near the Black Hills and snow flurries in eastern South Dakota. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

There will be an area of low pressure moving through Nebraska on Tuesday, so we will carry light snow in KELOLAND on Tuesday. It still looks like a fairly weak and low impact event for us, perhaps around an inch of snowfall at most. Highs will only be in the 30s East River to the 40s, and even 50s, in the west.

Wednesday will be breezy and cool, and there could be some lingering weak snow showers in western SD again in the morning. Highs will be in the 30s.

A cold air mass will be over us Thursday and Friday, which means dry and cool conditions are expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s on Thursday, and then warmer on Friday with the upper 30s in the east, to around 50 in the west.