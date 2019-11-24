Storm Center Update – Sunday PM November 24

BIG PICTURE:

The weekend in KELOLAND was a pleasant weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but it looks like colder temps and snow return to the forecast early this week with more chances for snow Thursday, Friday, and next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

For starters, a Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for southern and southeastern KELOLAND. Both of these go into effect Tuesday and they are issued for accumulating snowfall and strong winds that would cause blowing snow. Click here for more weather alert information.

A front will move through later tonight which could bring some light rain and snow showers to western and southwestern KELOLAND. This front will also cool us off a little bit. Our highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s for most of KELOLAND. Moisture will be very limited with the frontal passage so any rain or snow amounts should remain light.

The better chance of precipitation comes in Monday night into Tuesday, with a mix of rain and snow in KELOLAND. Rain quickly switching to snow is possible in the SE, while more snow than rain in the north and west. Highs will only be in the 30s.

Snowfall amounts look to be greatest in the southeast where broad-brush estimates are around 3 to 7″. The amounts below are not finalized as they’ll be fine-tuned tomorrow plus, there is still a moderate risk of 6″ or more in the extreme southeast so the forecast may need to be adjusted to account for that as more data comes in.

Wednesday looks like our “in-between” day. We’ll call it partly cloudy, once the morning snow clears out, with highs in the 30s. Eastern KELOLAND should remain dry, but some light snow will be possible Wednesday night West River.

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) looks cloudy. It will be breezy, with more snow possible. Morning lows will be in the teens to 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s.

The snow chances continue into Black Friday and the weekend. Afternoon highs still look cold, only reaching the 30s.