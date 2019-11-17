Storm Center Update – Sunday PM November 17

BIG PICTURE:

The weather pattern over KELOLAND for the next week is still looking quiet overall. That being said, there are still a couple chances for moisture but the amounts are looking light for each event. Afternoon highs look to stay in the 40s to 50s through the first few days next week, then cooler 30s and 40s return later this week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Clouds and very light, spotty rain will pass through the area tonight. New rainfall amounts look to stay minimal at just a few hundredths of an inch. Temperatures will cool to the 30s to lower 40s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for central and western SD tomorrow, once the morning clouds move out. The east may see the light rain last into the early afternoon with mostly cloudy skies slowly clearing throughout the day. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to 50s.

Tuesday will be a warm day again with highs in the mid 40s to 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Cold air will sink in from the north in the middle of the week. This round of cold air will drop our highs back to the 30s and 40s and give us another round of light rain, and light snow, Wednesday into Thursday morning. Then mostly sunny skies return for Friday and the weekend. Afternoon highs will warm a little bit as well, back into the 40s to near 50.