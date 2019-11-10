Storm Center Update – Sunday PM November 10

BIG PICTURE:

Much colder air has been sliding south into KELOLAND today. Winter Weather Advisories have been in effect today for parts of western KELOLAND. While most of these counties will be removed from the advisory this evening, some last through the overnight. The latest county advisory information here. And early this week is looking very cold but warmer temps move in for the second half of the work week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

The snow will keep moving south tonight, giving southern KELOLAND snow through the evening but the overnight should see the snow end.

Behind the fresh snow, the skies will clear for what might be one of the coldest Veterans Days on record. We expect single digits Monday morning, and despite a mostly sunny sky, our highs will be in the teens to around 20, which is about 25 degrees below normal for Veterans Day. It also appears that winds will be brisk, so we anticipate fairly significant wind chills.

Tuesday will also be colder than average for some. With single digit morning temps and afternoon highs in the 20s in the east but 30s, 40s, to even low 50s will be found in the central and west. We’ll start the day with clear to mostly clear skies but clouds will build throughout the day.

The next weather system containing snow comes in on Wednesday, which also looks a little breezy. It’s still expected to be a light snow event with the south seeing rain and snow. Any snow accumulations should be around an inch or less. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s around KELOLAND.

We’ll warm up for the rest of the forecast, with highs in the 40s to lower 50s.