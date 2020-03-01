Storm Center Update – Sunday PM March 1

Welcome to Meteorological Spring!

The rain and snow in the western SD should come to an end early tonight, leaving behind decreasing clouds. Overnight lows will be in the teens to 20s.

Monday looks partly to mostly sunny. High temps will cool back to near-normal values, in the 30s to 40s East River. Western South Dakota will get more sunshine, so it will warm well into the 40s to near 50.

Another surge of warmer air starts coming in on Tuesday, which will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to 40s East River, and the upper 40s to near 50 West River. Light rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

We will be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday as a very warm air mass moves in from the west. By Friday, highs will be in the 40s where there is remaining snow cover, while areas with bare ground should get well into the 50s to near 60 and the weekend looks even warmer.