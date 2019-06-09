Storm Center Update - Sunday PM June 9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIG PICTURE:

The upper level ridge of high pressure that controlled our atmosphere last week has been replaced with an upper level trough. This brought us thunderstorms yesterday as the upper level winds changed from the south to the north. And now that the upper level winds have switched fully to a north to northwest flow, it looks to stay that way until next weekend. That means we won't see the warm temps, like we had last week, return until next weekend at the earliest. And the northwest flow makes the Midwest susceptible to passing rain chances every few days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Tonight will be a clear and quiet night with temperatures cooling to the 40s. The wind will slowly shift to the west to southwest which should help bring in some warmer weather tomorrow.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Monday will continue the pleasant weather with highs mostly in the mid to upper 70s underneath mostly sunny to sunny skies and a generally light wind. The northeast could see some brief spotty rain showers in the heat of the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday brings the next chance for passing rain. The low is projected to develop near central SD so the chances for rain in the west are low with greater chances in the east and southeast. Highs will be cooler, in the low to mid 70s, in response to the extra cloud cover and reinforcing shot of cool air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The rest of the week looks dry with continued highs in the 70s. Late next week and next weekend, we'll see warmer air move back into the Midwest so highs should return to the upper 70s to lower 80s. But as warmer air returns, so do the rain chances.

