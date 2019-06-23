Storm Center Update – Sunday PM June 23

BIG PICTURE:

The area of upper level low pressure that has been bringing showers and thunderstorms to KELOLAND the last few days will finish swinging through the Midwest this weekend. This means we’ll have to hold on to rain chances in KELOLAND through tonight. Then later this week, we’ll have a ridge of high pressure build over the central US and that means our weather here in KELOLAND will become hot and dry overall.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Rain will continue to fall in east KELOLAND tonight but skies will be clearing from west to east. Overnight lows will range in the lower 50s with a light wind.

After morning showers clear out we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies in the forecast for Monday with rain late in the day for western SD. Monday’s afternoon temperatures will reach the 70s to lower 80s.

On Tuesday we begin the run of significantly warmer weather I mentioned earlier. We expect temperatures to be above-normal, in the 80s to 90s, the rest of the week, and into the following weekend. And with the exception of the daily, pop up storms over the Black Hills, the next chance for passing thunderstorms will be late Wednesday into Thursday.