Storm Center Update – Sunday PM June 20

Any showers in KELOLAND this afternoon will quickly go away during the evening hours.

With clear skies and decreasing wind tonight, temperatures will fall to the 40s and 50s.

The work week will start cool with highs in the 60s and 70s. We’ll start with sunshine tomorrow with a steady increase in cloud cover as we go through the morning and afternoon. Highs will only make the 60s and 70s as north/northwest winds will blow at 15-25 mph.

Temps will warm as we go through the week with many of us returning to the 80s and 90s by the second half of the week.

The next chance we have at rain is late in the week. Eastern KELOLAND will have scattered storm chances late Thursday and into Friday ahead of slightly cooler air for the weekend.