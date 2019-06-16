Forecast

Storm Center Update - Sunday PM June 16

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 03:37 PM CDT

BIG PICTURE:
Cooler air has been sinking into the Midwest this weekend and has been bringing rain and storms to KELOLAND. And once this cooler, more mild air, fully settles into the Midwest, we'll see a west to northwest flow in the upper levels, and that means we'll be in for an unsettled, active weather pattern with near daily chances for passing rain somewhere in KELOLAND. 

LOCAL FORECAST:
The rain from today will keep moving eastward tonight through southern KELOLAND. Overnight lows will cool to the 50s.

Upper level west to northwest flow will continue into Monday, so we'll keep the scattered rain in the forecast, this time for western, central, and southeast KELOLAND, but we'll keep an eye on the northern regions as there is some evidence that some showers could sideswipe those areas as well. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s.

Highs remain the 70s this week with near daily chances for rain due to the unsettled pattern in the upper levels. And timing out these waves of energy will be a difficult aspect of this forecast. Also, forecasting thunderstorms vs rain showers will be difficult because forecasted highs are in the 70s with dew points in the 50s and temps like that are just enough to trigger a thunderstorm. So that is another variable to this forecast that will need to be closely watched.
 

