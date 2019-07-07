Storm Center Update – Sunday PM July 7

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for another stretch of hot days but we have to go through a couple days of isolated rain and storms first. An upper level trough of low pressure will pass KELOLAND to the north over the coming days. This passing low will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Once this trough clears the Midwest by late Tuesday, an upper level high pressure is projected to build over the central US beginning Wednesday. And this pattern should stick around well into mid July. Upper level highs usually bring hot and dry weather so expect lots of sunshine with very few rain chances and high temps in the mid 80s to lower 90s in KELOLAND.

LOCAL FORECAST:

We are still monitoring the radar and satellite feeds for any isolated, random, afternoon rain development but if any precip does develop, it will fade out this evening. Then we’ll have a few clear and quiet hours before low level winds pick up speed which may trigger some overnight, isolated and random rain and thundershowers. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures cool to the 60s.

And because of the passing upper level trough, we have better chances for rain in the forecast for Monday into Monday night due to the more organized nature of the pattern setup. And once again, some of those storms could be strong to severe as the SPC has a Slight risk issued for a good portion of western SD. Main threats include wind and hail but there is a low threat for tornadoes and heavy rain so any storms cells that develop will need to be monitored closely.

Monday will have increasing clouds and highs in the 80s.

Tuesday morning will have leftover thunderstorms in the east and Tuesday afternoon will have spotty showers develop. Tuesday’s highs will be cooler, only reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday will be even cooler with much of KELOLAND struggling to warm above 80.

After that rain chance, upper level high pressure will begin to build so you can expect dry skies and warm temperatures as highs will be in the 80s to lower 90s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.