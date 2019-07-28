Storm Center Update – Sunday PM July 28

BIG PICTURE:

Showers and thunderstorms have been rolling through KELOLAND this weekend. But cooler and drier air in settling into the Midwest so while the afternoon and evening will continue to see showers and isolated thunderstorms, the overnight and tomorrow will see clear skies and below normal afternoon highs.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Showers and thundershowers continue to pass though eastern KELOLAND this afternoon. Central SD has been seeing a lot of clearing skies and that is where we’ll be eyeing some storm redevelopment later this afternoon and evening.

There is a risk of severe weather from the thunderstorms that could redevelop. The primary threat is heavy rain and strong gusty winds but there is a secondary threat for large hail.

Tonight is looking clear and quiet with overnight temperatures dipping into the 50s to low 60s.

Monday will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, a few degrees below normal.

Tuesday will also be mild, with upper 70s East River to the mid 80s West River. We will also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day into Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s East River for the second half next week, upper 80s West River. Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.