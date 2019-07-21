Storm Center Update – Sunday PM July 21

BIG PICTURE:

Surface high pressure will pass over KELOLAND over the next couple days and it will bring clear and quiet skies to start the work week. But warmer air moves back in late in the week and that will bring warmer afternoon highs and scattered thunderstorm chances.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Late afternoon rain and clouds from today should fade out this evening so we are looking at mostly clear to clear skies overnight and lows in the 50s.

Surface high pressure will control our skies Monday and Tuesday so you can expect mostly clear to clear skies both days. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer than today. Monday we’ll see highs in the 70s to low 80s. Tuesday we’ll see highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The rest of the week will continue that warming trend so we’ll have afternoon temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s by Thursday and Friday. And storm chances return to the forecast at the end of the week as well.