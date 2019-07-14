Storm Center Update – Sunday PM July 14

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for a stretch of hot, humid, summer-like weather that will last well into this next work week.

LOCAL FORECAST:

It’s a hot afternoon in KELOLAND, hot enough that there is a Heat Advisory that is in effect for parts of KELOLAND for heat index values near and over 100 degrees. And this advisory will stay in effect well into the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger through the evening in central and east KELOLAND but they should exit or fade out during the overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s again.

Monday is looking like a sunny day in KELOLAND with afternoon temps warming to the upper 80s to 90s again. Western SD and the Black Hills have a shot at some thunderstorms developing during the heat of the day. Some storm cells likely to be strong to severe.

Tuesday brings a better chance for thunderstorms across the area as an upper level high weakens its grip on the upper Midwest and a weak cold front swings through at the surface. Tuesday’s highs are in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday have lingering shower and thunderstorm chances, especially in the eastern half but Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are looking dry and sunny. Afternoon temps will still be hot, reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s.