Storm Center Update – Sunday PM January 26

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a good number of counties in eastern KELOLAND. This was issued for a light wintry mix and freezing drizzle that would cause slick roadways. More information for your county available here.

Clouds will continue to stream in from the north tonight with some of those clouds producing a light wintry mix and/or freezing drizzle. Overnight temperatures will fall to the 20s.

We will keep mostly cloudy to cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday. Temperatures will be mild, in the 30s for most of us. But with another front coming through the area we have added a chance of rain or snow showers late Monday into Tuesday. It looks like a fairly minor rain/snow event for our region.

Skies will still be mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, and temperatures will remain above-normal, mainly in the 30s East and 40s West.

As we’ve been saying, temperatures should remain a few degrees above-normal through the first few days of February.

