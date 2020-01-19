Storm Center Update – Sunday PM January 19

Passing clouds will move through the area tonight but we’ll still call it mostly clear. Some light snow flurries are possible out of those clouds but no real accumulation is expected. Overnight temperatures will cool to the single digits and teens below zero in the central and east while the west will cool to the single digits.

Monday will also be cold for those in the east again. Skies will be clear with teens below zero in the morning, and afternoon highs a few degrees either side of zero. The central and west will start the day with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero and the afternoon will see temps reach the teens to low 30s.

Tuesday is looking warmer in KELOLAND. Afternoon temps will reach the 20s in the east while 30s to 40s will be found in the central and west regions. Could be a breezy day in the northeast as well.

The warmer weather still stay for the rest of the week. Highs will end up being near or above the climate averages for late January. The skies will be dry, except for the chance for light snowfall by the end of the week.