Storm Center Update – Sunday PM January 12

It has been a mostly sunny day across most of KELOLAND. The exception is the southeast where it has been a cloudy and snowy day. Early snowfall reports around the South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota areas are up to one to two inches with the snow still falling.

The snow from today will end this evening leaving behind only a few clouds during the overnight. Temperatures tonight will cool to the single digits and teens.

Monday doesn’t look too bad with afternoon temperatures topping out in the 20s in the north, to the 30s in the south. But the rest of the week will be interesting to say the least.

Computer models are projecting a bubble of very cold, arctic air to settle into the Midwest, which would bring KELOLAND some very cold temps. An unknown variable right now is how long this bubble will stick around. The weekend runs are showing the coldest temps to be here Tuesday and Wednesday with a brief warm up Thursday and Friday, then right back to cold next weekend. So stay plugged into the forecast as we hash out the details over the coming days.

In addition to the outbreaks of cold weather, we also have some snow chances in KELOLAND. More scattered light snow or flurries are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, then again more light snow Wednesday. And a 3rd round is possible on Friday. The first couple rounds of snow are looking light but Friday’s event is looking a little more significant so for those in eastern KELOLAND, stay plugged in to the forecast and pay extra attention to how the Friday forecast evolves over the coming days. But as of now, central and west KELOLAND still have pretty good odds of seeing less than 3 total inches of snow through the next 7 days.