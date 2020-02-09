Storm Center Update – Sunday PM February 9

The clear skies we had this afternoon should stick around tonight. The winds will be light, at around 5 to 15 mph as they shift to the south to southwest.

Monday will start off cold with morning temps in the single digits and teens but the afternoon should recover nicely with highs in the 20s to 30s underneath mostly sunny skies. Isolated snow showers are possible in and around the Black Hills.

Tuesday is looking like it will play out to be a pleasant day. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with above average afternoon highs in the upper 20s to 30s in the east, upper 30s to 40s for the central and west.

Wednesday will be a transition day due to arctic air coming in from the north. As the cold air invades, there is a chance for light snow. Wednesday’s highs will be the 20s to 30s with a strong wind.

Thursday and Friday will be very cold. Nighttime lows are projected to be in the single digits and teens below zero in eastern KELOLAND with single digit lows above zero in the west. Afternoon highs will be in the single digits and teens on Thursday but 20s to 30s return on Friday.

The weekend looks warmer with highs rebounding to the 20s to 30s.