Storm Center Update – Sunday PM February 23

The Winter Storm Watch that was issued for the northern Black Hills has been upgraded to a couple areas of a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory. The warning is for snowfall amounts of 6 to 12″ while the advisory is for snowfall amounts of 3 to 5″. Both will have gusts up to 40 mph.

Clouds will build tonight into Monday as the leading edge of a storm system will move into the Midwest. Snow is expected to move into western SD during the day and move into central SD Monday afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday looks breezy and snowy as the main part of that system passes through. The snowfall forecast will still be fine-tuned throughout the event but it’s looking like most of those east of the James River will see around 1” or less of snow. From the James River to the western SD border, the plains could see around 1 to 3” with isolated bands of up to 5”. The northern Black Hills is still looking at getting the most snow at 6 to 12”. All of this snow will be accompanied by strong winds of at least 15 to 30 mph which would cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Tuesday’s morning lows will be in the 20s and the afternoon highs will be in the 20s to low 30s.

Once the leftover snow showers exit the area early Wednesday morning, the rest of the day is looking dry with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temps in the 20s to 30s.

Thursday will be a sunny to partly cloudy day with highs ranging from the 20s and 30s in the east, to the 30s and 40s in the west. Some isolated snow showers are possible around the Black Hills.

Friday and next weekend is looking warmer with highs in the 30s to 40s on Friday and even warmer for the weekend.