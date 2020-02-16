Storm Center Update – Sunday PM February 16

A pair of low pressure systems will pass through the north central states early this week. These passing systems look to bring KELOLAND some snow and cooler temps.

Tonight into Monday, the southwest and southeast have the best chance to see the light precip. The southwest has a good chance to see just snow but the southeast may be just warm enough to see a rain/snow mix tonight switch over to snow early tomorrow. Only flurries at most are expected for the rest of KELOLAND on Monday. Highs tomorrow will be in the 20s to 30s.

Then Tuesday into early Wednesday morning is the next chance for light snow. Western and central SD have the best chance to see light snow Tuesday into early Tuesday night. South-central SD into southeast KELOLAND would see the light snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The north has some snow chances but the evidence points to only flurries. Tuesday’s highs will range from the teens to 20s in the east to the 20s and 30s in the west.

So the final snow forecast through Wednesday is most areas getting less than 1” of snow. That being said, the southwest may end up with around 1-3” with isolated pockets of more and the southeast looks to see isolated bands of 1-2” with most getting less than 1”.

After the snow exits the area early Wednesday, we are looking at a cold but sunny Wednesday afternoon with highs in the teens to 20s.

We begin to warm up with sunny skies for the rest of the week. Thursday morning will be cold with lows in the single digits above and below zero for most but the afternoon will rebound nicely to the 20s and 30s in the east, 40s to 50s in the west.

Friday and the weekend continues the warming trend with highs in the 40s to 50s for most, 30s to near 40 for the north.