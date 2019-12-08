Storm Center Update – Sunday PM December 8

A Winter Weather Advisory has still been issued for northeast KELOLAND and is set to go into effect this evening. This was issued for snow accumulation up to 4 inches with some light icing. There is also a Dense Fog Advisory in place for a few counties in southeast KELOLAND. County advisory information can be found here.

The best chance for snow in our forecast, including the 7 day forecast, comes tonight into early Monday. For much of the area it still looks like an “inch or two” type of snowfall – though Aberdeen and northeast South Dakota looks like they’ll be in the two to four inch range. We expect winds will be breezy as well, so blowing snow is a possibility, especially tonight.

Temperatures tonight will be cold, dipping into the single digits above and below zero for central and east KELOLAND. The west looks to bottom out in the teens. Afternoon temperatures on Monday will be in the single digits to teens for central and east KELOLAND, 20s to 30s will be found in the west. Some wraparound flurries are also possible in west SD tomorrow afternoon.

Tuesday is looking like a very cold day with manys areas in central and east KELOLAND near or below zero in the morning with afternoon temps only in the single digits to teens. Western KELOLAND will be slightly warmer with highs in the 20s with continued chances for light snow. Tuesday evening could see some warming before a reinforcing shot of cold air drops temperatures to the single digits above and below zero for most of the region.

If you are not a fan of the super cold weather, then the second half of the week will be for you as highs rebound back to the 20s and 30s, some highs in the 40s, by the weekend.