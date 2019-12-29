Storm Center Update – Sunday PM December 29

1  of  2
I-90 EB closed from Rapid City to Mitchell. I-90 WB closed from Mitchell to Wall. Watertown Regional Airport is closed
Bon Homme County Sheriff's Calvary Episcopal Cathedral City of Aberdeen City of Beresford City of Brookings City of DeSmet City of Gregory City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Lennox City of Madison City of Milbank City of Mitchell City of Salem City of Springfield City of Tea City of Tea City of Wagner City of Watertown City of Winner City of Yankton Eagle Butte Indian Health Service Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Hutchinson County Courthouse I-29 CLOSED - WATERTOWN TO ND I-90 CLOSED - MITCHELL TO WALL (WEST BOUND) - RAPID CITY TO MITCHELL (EAST Mike Durfee State Prison - Springfield W. Keeble Health Center Wagner Indian Health Services Watertown Regional Airport

We are a little over half way through this weekend winter storm but it is still going strong. Earlier this afternoon, a few counties in eastern and northern South Dakota were upgraded to a Blizzard Warning. But as this storm beings to wind down, we’ll see these weather alerts expire from west to east beginning tonight at 6PM MST and the last of the alerts are set to expire late Monday afternoon. Information for your county can be found here.

The wind and snow will continue tonight as overnight temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. The wind will still be very strong with sustained winds over 30 mph and gusts well over 40 mph.

Monday we will see the system slow down a bit in intensity, though we still expect to have some snow falling during the day, especially the early part of the day. And we expect that very strong northerly wind will continue to blow, so blowing snow would be an issue.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) with highs in the teens to 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND, while the west recovers to the 30s. Temperatures should be a little warmer, near or above average, from Wednesday (New Year’s Day) through the end of the week – although the thick snowpack from weekend snow could hold back our attempts to warm back up so the current forecasted highs may need to be adjusted over the coming days.

