Storm Center Update – Sunday PM December 15

Overnight lows tonight will be in the single digits and teens. Northern KELOLAND may even see steady or increasing temps overnight, meaning the official low will be early on. Fog is possible, especially in low-lying areas, in eastern South Dakota.

The fog from the overnight will linger into Monday morning with skies clearing in the afternoon. That being said, the southeast may still end up seeing the clouds for most of the day. Monday’s afternoon highs will be in the teens to 20s in eastern KELOLAND, while central and west SD top out in the 20s to 30s.

Tuesday is looking like a nice day with afternoon temps warming to the 20s to lower 30s for most of the area, which is about average for mid December. The exception will be western SD, where they could reach near 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s in central and east KELOLAND. But western SD will be very warm, with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees!

The second half of next week, and into the weekend, also looks warmer than average, and the long range outlook is similar. Right now, we expect temperatures to be near or above average for most of KELOLAND through Christmas Day. The outlook also looks free of any organized snowfall until Christmas.