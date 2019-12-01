Storm Center Update – Sunday PM December 1

Tonight will have the last of any cloud cover move out during the evening so the overnight is looking clear. Patchy fog is possible in central and east SD. Overnight temperatures will be cold, dipping into the single digits to low teens.

The next work week forecast is looking very different from the weekend. A large upper level high will build over the western US and this pattern is known for bringing quiet weather to KELOLAND.

Monday will start off cold with morning lows in the single digits but the afternoon should recover to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy over the area. And the southwesterly wind will be gentle at around 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking sunny to mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the 30s to near 40.

Slightly cooler air settles in on Thursday and Friday which would bring our afternoon highs back down to the 20s and 30s but skies are still looking dry.