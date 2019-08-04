Storm Center Update – Sunday PM August 4

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level high pressure will continue to build over the weekend so we should see warm weather over the next couple of days. But cooler weather returns late next week as the high weakens and a trough over the Hudson bay pushes cooler weather into the upper Midwest. And while the 7-day forecast has a few chances for rain, it’s not looking like a lot of widespread heavy rain.

LOCAL FORECAST:

A cold front is passing through the Midwest this afternoon. It should arrive in KELOLAND later this afternoon and exit through southern KELOLAND tomorrow. In the meantime, it has been bringing showers and thunderstorms to the west and will likely bring more storms and rain to central and northeast KELOLAND this evening and overnight. The southeast would see the storms late tonight and Monday. And we’ve already seen some storm cells grow in strength to be considered severe with large hail and strong gusty winds so there is no reason to think we won’t see that tonight and tomorrow.

We will see cooler weather move in later this week. And as that cooler air moves south, we’ll continue with daily chances for rain across KELOLAND through midweek. Then central and east KELOLAND will see drier and more stable air settle in. The west, however, could continue to see showers and thunderstorms through Friday.

Highs next week are warmest tomorrow, with projected highs in the low to upper 80s. But by the end of the week, upper 70s to lower 80s are more likely.