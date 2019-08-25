Storm Center Update – Sunday PM August 25

BIG PICTURE:

The early morning light rain in the east moved out earlier today and now we are waiting for a cold front to swing through the area tonight. This cold front will bring thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow morning, some strong to severe storms are expected. The rest of the forecast has a general upper level flow out of the northwest which puts us at risk of quick hits of light rain and cooler temps.

FORECAST DETAILS:

A cold front is swinging through the Midwest today and it’s bringing thunderstorms to KELOLAND late today into tonight. These storms should initiate this afternoon in western SD and they’ll move east to southeast through the nighttime hours. Temperatures will cool to the 50s to 60s.

There is a possibility for severe weather with the best chances in central SD with a marginal risk in the east and west. If storm cells are able to strengthen to severe status, strong wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats but can’t rule out isolated tornadoes and heavy rain that could cause localized flooding.

Most rain amounts through Monday morning will probably range between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch, with an inch or more on the higher end.

The rain looks to continue into Monday but mainly during the morning hours and in east KELOLAND. The afternoon will see decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies. The northwest flow may be able to get some isolated rain showers going in the wake of the exiting cold front. Temperatures will be a little cooler, in the mid to upper 70s.

The rest of the week is looking dry overall but that being said, that northwest flow in the upper parts of the atmosphere puts us at risk of quick moving hits of light rain so stay plugged into the forecast and don’t be surprised if those quick hits end up being added to the forecast. Highs next week are looking well below normal as they are projected to be in the 70s for most of the area, some counties in the northeast may struggle to get out of the 60s some days later this week!

It looks like temperatures will remain in the 70s, slightly below normal, through the Labor Day weekend.