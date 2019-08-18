Storm Center Update – Sunday PM August 18

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level ridge of high pressure will try to bring back warm, summer-like weather to the upper Midwest. But low pressure systems at the surface will try to keep temps down. So the final result is a roller coaster type forecast with highs going up and down with small chances for scattered storms as we swap out air masses.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Clear skies will continue tonight with a light southerly wind. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Summer-like heat and humidity will return early this week. Expect air temperatures in the 80s to low 90s with dew points reaching the 70s tomorrow. And because of those high dew points, the heat index values may approach 100 for some folks on Monday.

Along with the heat and humidity we’ll watch for developing storms Monday night and/or Tuesday. This will be ahead of slightly cooler and drier air that should settle in by Wednesday. Some of the early week storms could be strong to severe.