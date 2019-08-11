Storm Center Update – Sunday PM August 11

BIG PICTURE:

The upper level high pressure over the southern US is still the biggest contributor to our weather here in KELOLAND. At the center of that high is a very warm, stable air mass but on the outside edge, where KELOLAND sits, the atmospheric stability drops so we end up having a parade of thunderstorm systems that ride the outside edge of the dominating high.

A big challenge of this forecast is timing out these rounds of thunderstorms but the next wave is expected tonight with another wave later this week. And while the current computer model runs have high agreement on the rain later today into tomorrow, the models are not in as good agreement for the storms later this week so there is still plenty of fine tuning to do to this forecast.

LOCAL FORECAST:

As far as tonight goes, more severe weather is expected as a Flash Flood Watch and Tornado Watch will be in effect for western SD. The storms will travel eastward, eventually bringing thunderstorms to central and east KELOLAND mainly after Midnight. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

Thunderstorm chances linger into Monday for central and east KELOLAND. The west is looking at mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temps tomorrow will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The rest of the week continues the highs in the 70s to 80s with more rain in the forecast around the middle to end of the week.