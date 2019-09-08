Storm Center Update – Sunday AM September 8

BIG PICTURE:

An upper level trough of low pressure is beginning to move over the west coast. This means KELOLAND, and the Midwest, is in for several rounds of rain over the coming days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Leftover rain from last night should fade out or move out this morning. Leaving behind a lot of cloud cover and light rain or sprinkles for the afternoon. Today’s afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

As warmer air surges into KELOLAND late tonight into Monday, we’ll see another round of rain.

Monday’s afternoon highs will be warmer, reaching the 60s and 70s, some 80s mainly south of I-90. Additional rainfall from tonight through tomorrow will be about a half of an inch to an inch for most of the area with locally higher amounts possible.

Tuesday will have another surge of moisture from the southwest so we are expecting more rain Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

Rain chances linger into Wednesday and Thursday as the upper level trough passes over the Midwest but once we are clear of that low, mostly sunny skies return to KELOLAND by the weekend with highs in the 70s.