Storm Center Update – Sunday AM September 15

After morning fog fades, the rest of Sunday is looking sunny to mostly sunny and hot for mid September. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 70s but today’s afternoon temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s in the east with upper 80s to lower 90s in central and west SD.

Clear sky conditions will last into the overnight hours tonight. Overnight temperatures will be a little warmer than last night, mostly bottoming out in the 60s.

Monday will have a little more cloud cover than today but the afternoon temperatures are still expected to warm to the 80s to near 90 with a south to southeasterly wind at around 10 to 20 mph with the occasional stronger wind gust.

Tuesday will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies again with highs still reaching the mid 80s to near 90. But the wind will be breezy at around 15 to 25 mph with stronger wind gusts.

The rest of the week will bring some changes to KELOLAND’s weather. Passing upper level trough means we have to bring back the rain and storm chances. Right now, the best chance for rain across the whole area will be Friday and Saturday, but the southeast could see some scattered rain and storms as early as Tuesday night. Temperatures will also cool back to the 70s by the weekend.