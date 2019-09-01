Storm Center Update – Sunday AM September 1

Happy first day of Meteorological Fall!

BIG PICTURE:

Averaged west to northwest flow in the upper atmosphere will remain over KELOLAND for the next several days. This flow will keep afternoon temps, generally, below average but we will have a short-lived warm up this late this holiday weekend. A passing upper level low pressure will bring that warm up along with thunderstorms early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Sunday afternoon is looking sunny to mostly sunny, once the morning fog, clouds, and rain fades out. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s, in the east, with low to mid 80s in the west. Some pop up thundershowers are possible over the Black Hills and immediate surrounding area.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some rain is possible tonight in central SD and that energy will move east through Monday morning. Then we’ll see a break before more storms later in the day. Computer models are projecting a cold front to swing through late in the afternoon into nighttime hours, which would bring another round of storms. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with the going forecast putting the greatest risk in the northeast. Afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer as well, reaching the low to mid 80s in the east with mid 80s to low 90s in the central and west.

Tuesday will be an interesting day. The late day passing cold front means our daily high on Tuesday will likely be shortly after Midnight with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected, though some rain may pop up near the Black Hills. And the wind will be breezy, from the north to northwest at 15 to 30 mph with stronger gusts.

The rest of the week looks dry and sunny with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Next chance for rain in the Midwest will be next weekend.