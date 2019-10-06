Storm Center Update – Sunday AM October 6

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level flow will continue to be out of the northwest today so we can expect afternoon temperatures similar to yesterday. But another trough of low pressure will dig over the west coast early this week. This pattern would force warmer air back into the Midwest so KELOLAND would see warmer highs in the 60s to 70s for the first few days of the week. Then that trough will slide eastward Thursday and Friday, bringing another round of cold temperatures with rain, and even snow, to KELOLAND and the Midwest.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today will see strong winds – though not as strong as yesterday – with mostly sunny to sunny skies and highs in the 50s to low 60s again. Tonight will be clear and quiet with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures warming into the 60s to 70s, a few degrees above normal for early October.

Clouds will be thicker on Wednesday and winds will pick up due to an approaching cold front. When the front comes through Wednesday and Thursday we’re expecting winds to pick up as sharply colder air pours into the region.

Thursday is looking rainy in the southeast while rain and snow are possible in northern and western areas. Thursday’s highs will be in the 50s for the southeast but 30s and 40s will be found elsewhere. Friday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s to 30s. And the rain and snow will linger into Friday afternoon with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.