Storm Center Update – Sunday AM October 27

BIG PICTURE:

A passing cold front this weekend brought rain, snow, and much colder air. And it looks like this colder air mass will stick around well into next week so you can expect temperatures well below average for late October.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Sunday will be much colder due to cooling temperatures and a strong northerly breeze. So the actual daily high will happen early in the day with afternoon temperatures mostly in the 30s. And we’ll carry light snow flurries through the morning and the afternoon should be dry for most of KELOLAND. That being said, the southwest corner of SD may see light snow last into the afternoon.

The clouds will break apart some tonight as temperatures cool to the teens to lower 20s. And the gusty winds from today should calm to about 5 to 15 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and it will be cold again. High temperatures will only reach the 30s.

Monday night into Tuesday, an area of low pressure will slide through KELOLAND. Winds will increase, with highs in the 30s. Many locations in southern KELOLAND could get a mix of rain and snow. It still looks like the heavier band of snow will be to our south, so for now, it’s looking like southern KELOLAND would only see an inch or so of snow.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with lingering chances for snow in the west. Projected highs are in the upper 20s to 30s.

Thursday (Halloween) brings another chance for light snow to the Midwest and to KELOLAND but the models aren’t consistent on timing so the details will need to be finetuned over the coming days. Thursday’s highs will be in the 30s.

Friday and the weekend looks dry with warmer temps in the 40s.