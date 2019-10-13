Storm Center Update – Sunday AM October 13

BIG PICTURE:

The upper level wind pattern over KELOLAND this weekend has still featured an area of low pressure over us. That being said, we’ve been on the backside of the low so conditions have been slowing improving over the weekend. Another quick wave looks to pass through late Monday into Tuesday so there’s another chance for precip in the Midwest but as of this forecast update, the bulk of the moisture should fall north and east of KELOLAND. After that, a ridge of high pressure builds which would bring quiet skies and warmer temps.

FORECAST DETAILS:

The forecast looks clear of any real precipitation until next Saturday night and next Sunday. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with clouds decreasing from west to east as surface high pressure slides in from the west. The wind will still be gusty but not as strong. And temperatures are expected to warm somewhat. We’re going with highs in the upper 30s to 40s for most of the area but the west could warm to the upper 40s to 50s!

Monday looks to be the coldest morning of this next week with morning lows in the 20s but afternoon temps are expected to warm into the 40s and 50s. Tuesday will see a similar day with morning lows in the 20s and 30s, afternoon highs in the 40s to near 50.

Temperatures appear to be warming the rest of the week, with dry air and temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s on Wednesday, and the 60s on Thursday. Continued 60s into Friday and the weekend.