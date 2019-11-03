Storm Center Update – Sunday AM November 3

Sunday looks like it will be another warmer day with highs in the 40s to near 50. But a weak passing front may be able to produce some light rain showers that would move west to east. So the timing of the light rain would be morning and afternoon for western and central SD while the east wouldn’t see the light rain until the afternoon and evening.

Some of that rain may mix with snow as temperatures cool later this evening but the overnight should see the rain and snow mix exit, leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the upper 20s to 30s.

On Monday, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a gusty northwest wind and light snow showers in western South Dakota. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

There will be an area of low pressure moving through Nebraska on Tuesday, so we will carry light snow in KELOLAND on Tuesday. It still looks like a fairly weak and low impact event for us, perhaps around an inch of snowfall at most with those in the north and the west having the greatest chance of seeing that one inch of snow. Highs will only be in the 30s East River to the 40s, and even 50s, in the west.

Wednesday will be breezy and cool, and there could be some lingering weak snow showers in western SD again. Highs will be in the 30s.

A cold air mass will be over us Thursday and Friday, which means dry and cool conditions are expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s on Thursday, and then warmer on Friday with the upper 30s in the east, to around 50 in the west.