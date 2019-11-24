Storm Center Update – Sunday AM November 24

BIG PICTURE:

The forecast for the next week in KELOLAND starts off quiet and warm. But colder temps and snow return to the forecast early in the week with more chances for snow Thursday, Friday, and next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Once the leftover morning light showers move out, Sunday will be another warm day with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s in the east with the mid to upper 50s in the central and west. Winds will be breezy West River.

A front will move through later today and tomorrow, which will cool us off a little bit. Our highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s for most of KELOLAND. Moisture will be very limited with the frontal passage, so we’ll keep the forecast dry with the exception of some light rain and snow showers in the west and southwest.

A better chance of precipitation comes in late Monday night into Tuesday, with a mix of rain and snow in KELOLAND. Rain switching to snow is possible in the SE, while more snow than rain in the north and west. Highs will only be in the 30s.

At this time, there is still some disagreement among the models about this early week snow event. To try to simplify it, a big difference is the track of the low. A southerly track through southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma would give us less snow, so the risk of 3″ or more of snow would be categorized as a Slight risk. But a more northerly track through central Kansas would give us more snow, so a Moderate risk of 3″ or more of snow shows up in southeast KELOLAND. So there is still some work to be done when it comes to fine-tuning this forecast so stay plugged in as we bring you the latest.

Wednesday looks like our “in-between” day. We’ll call it partly cloudy, with highs in the 30s. Eastern KELOLAND should remain dry, but some light snow will be possible Wednesday night West River.

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) looks cloudy. It will be breezy, with snow possible. Morning lows will be in the teens to 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s.

The snow chances continue into Black Friday and the weekend. Afternoon highs still look cold, only reaching the 30s.