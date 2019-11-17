Storm Center Update – Sunday AM November 17

BIG PICTURE:

The weather pattern over KELOLAND for the next week is still looking quiet overall. That being said, there are still a couple chances for moisture but the amounts are looking light for each event. Afternoon highs look to stay in the 40s to 50s through the first few days next week, then cooler 30s and 40s return later this week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Morning clouds over the east will move out so we should see increasing sunshine in eastern KELOLAND in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 40s in the east with upper 40s to 50s in the west. Then another round of clouds and light rain will move in from the west in the afternoon, giving western SD light rain again.

Light rain, just like yesterday, will pass through the area tonight, exiting western SD in the evening but central and east KELOLAND could see the light rain last into the overnight. Temperatures will fall to the 30s to lower 40s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for central and western SD tomorrow, once the morning clouds move out. The east may see the light rain last into the early afternoon with partly cloudy skies becoming clear. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to 50s.

Tuesday will be a warm day again with highs in the upper 40s to 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Cold air will sink in from the north in the middle of the week. This round of cold air will drop our highs back to the 30s and 40s with another round of light rain, and even light snow, Wednesday into Thursday morning. The mostly sunny skies return for Friday and next weekend, highs will warm a little, back into the 40s.