Storm Center Update – Sunday AM November 10

BIG PICTURE:

Big changes in our weather are on the way to KELOLAND. Light snow is likely today especially in western SD. Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued for parts of western KELOLAND. The latest county advisory information here. And early this week is looking very cold but warmer temps move in for the second half of the work week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

We won’t see much of a warm up today because of the much colder air that moved in overnight. Due to falling temperatures, afternoon temps will only be in the 20s to 30s. Snow is also expected to move in from the north as well. Our forecast continues to call for an “inch or two” type event, less in northeast and eastern KELOLAND. Spotty higher amounts will be more likely in central and western South Dakota, where we are forecasting up to 2-4” in some areas. Western SD is where the greatest risk of seeing 1” or more of snow but the odds of seeing more than 3” in KELOLAND drop significantly.

Behind the fresh snow, the skies will clear for what might be one of the coldest Veterans Days on record. We expect single digits Monday morning, and despite a mostly sunny sky, our highs will be around 20, which is about 25 degrees below normal for Veterans Day. It also appears that winds will be brisk, so we anticipate fairly significant wind chills.

Tuesday will also be colder than average. With single digit morning temps and afternoon highs in the 20s in the east and 30s to 40s in the central and west, under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

The next weather system containing snow comes in on Wednesday, which also looks a little breezy. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s around KELOLAND. Right now it’s looking like a light snow event with most areas getting about an inch or less of snow.

We’ll warm slightly the rest of the forecast, in the 40s to lower 50s.