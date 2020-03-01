Storm Center Update – Sunday AM March 1

Happy Meteorological Spring!

A passing cold front last night will result in passing clouds and a gusty NW breeze today. Temperatures will also be cooler than yesterday. We should reach the 30s in the NE, while the 40s will be found in southern and central KELOLAND. The west will have a chance of light rain and light snow showers, and highs in the 30s.

Monday looks partly to mostly sunny. High temps will cool back to near-normal values, in the 30s to near 40 East River. Western South Dakota will get better sunshine, so it will warm well into the 40s.

Another surge of warmer air starts coming on Tuesday, which will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to 40s East River, and the upper 40s to near 50 West River. Wednesday will start warm, but then a cold front will drop through, and it will be gusty again with passing light rain.

We will be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday as a very warm air mass moves in from the west. By Friday, highs will be in the 40s where there is remaining snow cover, while areas with bare ground should get well into the 50s. And next Saturday looks even warmer with 60s possible in the west.