Storm Center Update - Sunday AM June 9

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 05:34 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:58 AM CDT

BIG PICTURE:
The upper level ridge of high pressure that controlled our atmosphere last week has been replaced with an upper level trough. This brought us thunderstorms yesterday as the upper level winds changed from the south to the north. And now that the upper level winds have switched fully to a north to northwest flow, it looks to stay that way until next weekend. That means we won't see the hot temperatures, like we had last week, return until next weekend at the earliest.

LOCAL FORECAST:
Much cooler air will be in place today due to the cold front that passed through yesterday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s with leftover clouds and rain moving out early in the day, leaving behind sunshine for the afternoon.

Some brief showers are possible over the western half of SD during the heat of the day but these will quickly die out once the sun goes down.

Tonight will be a clear and quiet night with temperatures cooling to the 40s. The wind will slowly shift to the west to southwest which should help bring in some warmer weather tomorrow.

Monday will continue the pleasant weather with highs mostly in the mid to upper 70s underneath mostly sunny to sunny skies and a generally light wind. Some spotty light showers are possible during the heat of the day in northeast KELOLAND. 

Tuesday brings the next chance for passing rain. Highs will be cooler, in the low to mid 70s, in response to the extra cloud cover and reinforcing shot of cool air. The rest of the week looks dry with continued highs in the 70s. Late next week and next weekend, we'll see highs bounce back to the upper 70s to 80s.
 

