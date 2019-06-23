Storm Center Update – Sunday AM June 23

BIG PICTURE:

The area of upper level low pressure that has been bringing showers and thunderstorms to KELOLAND the last few days will finish swinging through the Midwest this weekend. This means we’ll have to hold on to rain chances in KELOLAND through today. But later this week, we’ll have a ridge of high pressure build over the central US and that means our weather here in KELOLAND will become hot and dry.

LOCAL FORECAST:

We are looking at another surge of moisture to drift in from the south today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with rain moving into the southeast. The timing of the rain is still up for debate as there is some evidence it will move in during the afternoon while there is other evidence it will move in during the evening. We could also see some isolated showers develop around the Black Hills during the heat of the day. Today’s highs will reach the upper 60s to 70s.

The chances for rain will linger in east KELOLAND tonight but skies will clear from west to east. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.

We’ll keep partly to mostly sunny skies in the forecast for Monday with rain late in the day for western SD. Monday’s afternoon temperatures will reach the 70s to lower 80s.

On Tuesday we begin the run of significantly warmer weather I mentioned earlier. We expect temperatures to be above-normal, in the 80s to 90s, the rest of the week, and into the following weekend.

