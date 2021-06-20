Storm Center Update – Sunday AM June 20

Happy Father’s Day!

We’ve been watching scattered showers and storms during the overnight which are continuing this morning. IF, you get caught underneath a thunderstorm, rain amounts will generally be higher than a quarter inch. Otherwise, rain amounts will stay light. Pick up whatever rain you can get, as it looks like we’ll have mostly dry skies for much of the work week.

Expect a cooler day today with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Winds will be increasing from the north/northwest at 20-35 mph for central and western South Dakota with speeds of 15-25+ in eastern KELOLAND. The strong winds will bring in much cooler air for tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight’s temperatures will fall to the 40s and 50s with clearing skies.

The work week will start cool with highs in the 60s and 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy for tomorrow and north winds will come in at 15-25 mph.

Temps will warm as we go through the week with many of us returning to the 80s and 90s by the second half of the week. Next chance for rain after today is Thursday.