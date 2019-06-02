Storm Center Update - Sunday AM June 2

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level low on the west coast will weaken over the next few days and will slowly be replaced by an upper level high. This means that after this weekend's cooler 70s, 80s will return to KELOLAND this week with an overall dry forecast. There is still some thunderstorm potential early this week and daily storm chances over the Black Hills, but no real big outbreaks or organized storm activity.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Sunday will be mostly sunny again and any leftover smoke from yesterday will be found in the east. Highs mostly in the mid 70s, but we'll likely see some upper 70s sprinkled in when the day is done. And once again, the Black Hills area could see pop up thunderstorms in the heat of the day that may drift into south-central KELOLAND tonight.

Some of those storms that develop in western SD today could be strong to severe. Hail and wind are the main threats with isolated heavy rain.

As we turn the page on the weekend and head into the work week, warmer air will slide in from the west. This will bring KELOLAND thunderstorm chances Monday and Tuesday. But as we settle into this warmer air pattern, the rest of the week should be dry, except for the daily chances for rain over the Black Hills.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures warmer still, in the 70s to lower 80s with afternoon to nighttime thunderstorms likely.

Tuesday will continue the chances for thunderstorms in the east while the central region stays dry. Some pop up thunderstorms are possible over the Black Hills once it warms up enough, but they will quickly die out as the sun goes down.

Wednesday looks dry with highs still reaching the lower 80s.

We'll finish the week with continued afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Next weekend into early next week is the next opportunity for passing, organized thunderstorms.

