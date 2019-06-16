Storm Center Update - Sunday AM June 16

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIG PICTURE:

Cooler air has been sinking into the Midwest this weekend and has been bringing rain and storm chances to KELOLAND. And once this cooler, more mild air, fully settles into the Midwest, we'll continue to see a west to northwest flow in the upper levels, and that means we'll be in for an unsettled, active weather pattern with near daily chances for rain somewhere in KELOLAND.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Sunday brings back the rain chances but this time, it will be for western and parts of central SD. As of now, it looks like the rain will begin in western SD early in the day and move east to southeast, reaching central SD in the afternoon. The east is expected to be dry. Highs today will be mostly in the 70s.

The rain from today will keep moving eastward tonight through southern KELOLAND. Overnight lows will cool to the 50s.

Upper level west to northwest flow will continue into Monday, so we'll keep the scattered rain in the forecast, this time for western, central, and southeast KELOLAND, but we'll keep an eye on the northern regions as there is some evidence we may need to include some showers in those areas as well. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s.

Highs remain the 70s to near 80 degrees next week with near daily chances for rain due to the unsettled pattern in the upper levels.

