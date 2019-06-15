Storm Center Update – Sunday AM June 15

BIG PICTURE:

Cooler air will sink into the Midwest this weekend and it’s bringing rain and storm chances to KELOLAND. Once the cooler, more mild air, fully settles into the Midwest, we’ll continue to see a west to northwest flow in the upper levels, and that means we’ll be in for an unsettled, active weather pattern with near daily chances for rain somewhere in KELOLAND.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Saturday continues the rainy pattern with more rain and storm chances in KELOLAND. This time, the chances are greatest in eastern KELOLAND with some those storms being strong to severe. The SPC has placed a slight risk for severe weather in SW MN and NW IA. The central region looks like it will be dry for the most part but some spotty rain may dot the radar during the heat of the day. The west looks to remain dry. Afternoon temperatures today will be in the 70s to mid 80s.

And thunderstorms that are able to get going today should fade out or move out this evening so the overnight is looking quiet with leftover clouds. Temperatures will cool to the 50s.

Sunday and Sunday night brings back the rain chances but this time, it will be for western and parts of central SD. As of now, it looks like the rain will begin in western SD early in the day and move southeast, reaching south-central SD by the evening. The east is expected to be dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

Highs remain the 70s to near 80 degrees next week with near daily chances for rain due to the unsettled pattern in the upper levels.

