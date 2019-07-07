Storm Center Update – Sunday AM July 7

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for another stretch of hot days but we have to go through a couple days of isolated rain and storms first. An upper level trough of low pressure will pass KELOLAND to the north over the coming days. This passing low will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Once this trough clears the Midwest by late Tuesday, an upper level high pressure is projected to build over the central US beginning on Wednesday. And this pattern should stick around well into mid July. And upper level highs usually bring hot and dry weather so expect lots of sunshine with very few rain chances and high temps in the mid 80s to lower 90s in KELOLAND.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday as afternoon highs warm to the low to middle 80s. And some isolated rain is possible during the heat of the day in central and east SD, mainly west of I-29.

Any afternoon rain development will fade out this evening but overnight, some isolated thundershowers are possible due to low level winds but otherwise, skies should be mostly clear. Temperatures will cool to the 60s.

And because of the passing upper level trough, we have better chances for rain in the forecast for Monday into Monday night. And once again, some of those storms could be strong to severe as the SPC already has a Slight risk issued for a good portion of western SD.

Monday will have increasing clouds and highs in the 80s.

After that rain chance, upper level high pressure will begin to build so you can expect dry skies and warm temperatures as highs will be in the 80s to lower 90s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.