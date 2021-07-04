Storm Center Update- Sunday AM, July 4th

Scattered thunderstorms developed last evening in central SD, but you can see they only developed in scattered clusters. The Midland area west of Pierre reported 1.4″ of rain.

The highs were very hot as well in the 100s in many areas.

Our next chance of rain will be late this evening in NW SD. We do expect additional showers and thunderstorms to develop in western SD tomorrow. The best shot at rain in the east will be on Tuesday. Then, temperatures will cool on Wednesday, but not for long. Another surge of heat will impact central and western SD on Thursday ahead of the next cold front. Could that give us some rain on Friday? It’s possible, but in a drought year, each of these rain chances are challenging.