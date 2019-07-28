Storm Center Update – Sunday AM July 28

BIG PICTURE:

Showers and thunderstorms have been rolling through KELOLAND this weekend. But once this round of rain clears the region, cooler air will settle into KELOLAND and much of the Midwest. This cooler air will bring mild temps to start the next work week but upper level high pressure returns later this week and that will bring back the more normal afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Eastern KELOLAND is starting Sunday off with rain and thunder while central SD has light rain and clouds, and western SD is seeing clear skies. This afternoon looks mostly dry as the band of heavy rain exits. That being said, some spotty and isolated thunderstorms may develop during the heat of the day. Highs today will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

There is some risk for severe weather out of today’s leftover passing thunderstorms. The primary threat is heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding but there is a secondary threat for strong, gusty winds and large hail. Both of these threats are in east KELOLAND.

Tonight is looking clear and quiet with overnight temperatures dipping into the 50s to low 60s.

Monday will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, a few degrees below normal.

Tuesday will also be mild, with upper 70s East River to the mid 80s West River. We will also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day into Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s East River for the second half next week, upper 80s West River. Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.