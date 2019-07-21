Storm Center Update – Sunday AM July 21

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for another cooler day with some passing rain and thunder mainly in the west. And this next week is looking dry overall with a warming trend over the week which will bring our afternoon highs back to near normal.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Today will have a lingering north breeze which should keep afternoon temperatures on the cool side, in the 70s for most of KELOLAND, however, the Black Hills and parts of western SD might struggle to get out of the 60s! Some showers or thundershowers are possible in the west and the north as some upper level energy swings in from the north.

Clouds and rain fade out this evening so we are looking at clear to mostly clear skies overnight and lows in the 50s again.

Surface high pressure will control our skies Monday and Tuesday so you can expect mostly clear to clear skies both days. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer than today. Monday we’ll see highs in the 70s to near 80. Tuesday we’ll see highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The rest of the week will continue that warming trend so we’ll have afternoon temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s by Thursday and Friday. And rain chances return to the forecast at the end of the week as well.